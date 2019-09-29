Missouri woman killed in I-49 motorcycle crash

FOX24

by: Jacob Dather

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A 50-year-old Missouri woman died on Saturday in a motorcycle accident on I-49 in Fayetteville.

According to a preliminary accident report by Arkansas State Police, the accident occurred at around 2:14 p.m. on I-49 northbound near the Garland Avenue exit.

Authorities say Stephanie Wright was riding passenger on a 2010 Triumph motorcycle when the vehicle’s rear tire malfunctioned, causing the crash.

The motorcycle’s driver, 58-year-old Tom Wright, was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center with injuries related to the crash. His condition is not known at this time.

Stephanie Wright, a Kingsville, Missouri resident, was killed in the accident.

At the time of the accident, the weather was reported as clear and the road conditions were dry

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss