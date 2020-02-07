Mixed-use development approved for downtown Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Downtown Springdale is moving on to its next stage of development.

In a unanimous vote, the planning commission approved a mixed-use development in the 200 block of West Emma Avenue.

The 69,000 square foot area will be home to over 50 apartments, two restaurants, several commercial spaces, and a public gathering space.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said while the project includes new development one historic building, the old Ryan’s Department store, is staying.

“I’m glad that the plans for the section of Emma included keeping the old building. It’s a neat old building and they’re really just gonna make it better and I’m excited to see what they do with it,” he said.

The project is expected to break ground sometime this summer.