MLK interchange project delayed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A major project meant to improve traffic flow at MLK Blvd. in Fayetteville is now on hold.

The project would replace the I-49/MLK interchange with a single-point urban version. This is designed to move more traffic through limited space.

The City of Fayetteville is exploring whether to add an overpass in the area, said ARDOT spokesperson Danny Straessle, and the city would be charged with paying for it. There’s a delay until the city decides whether to pursue this plan.

Because of the delay, ARDOT has taken $25 million set aside for the interchange and put it toward other projects, Straessle said. The project isn’t dead, he said, and money will be reallocated to it in the future.

“We’ve already obligated those funds, so those will be obligated to other projects throughout the area and then also in Central Arkansas, as well,” Straessle said.

The Wedington upgrades are still on schedule and will be unimpacted by this delay, Straessle said