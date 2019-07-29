Mobile vet clinic offers full wellness care for dogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — One local veterinary hospital is doing their part to bring full wellness animal care to pets across Northwest Arkansas.

The Kindness in Motion animal hospital is hosting the “Parked Wellness Animal Clinic” on Monday, July 29th in Fayetteville. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. at Lucky Dogs Canine Grooming and runs until 12 p.m.

The Parked wellness events provide full wellness care including vaccines, heartworm tests, bloodwork, and wellness exams. The clinic also has heartworm and flea/tick preventions available. The clinic is a 100% mobile veterinary service serving all NWA and some of Oklahoma.

Dr. Sandie Wood of Kindness in Motion animal hospital tells Fox 24, physicians are able to go into homes to provide services with lower stress for pets. At homes, they also provide minor illness/injury care and hospice and end of life care.

No appointment is necessary for the clinic and exams are required with services. Serviced provided include:

Dog Vaccines, Heartworm tests, Physical exams, Bloodwork screening, Fecal/parasite screening, Flea/tick prevention, and Heartworm prevention.

For more info on the services provided. Click here