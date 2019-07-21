Moffett School plans to start on time despite flood damages

MOFFETT, Okla. (KFTA) — Over a month ago flood waters completely washed out a school in Moffett Oklahoma and with school starting just around the corner there is still a lot of cleaning up to do.

Four-hundred students pre-k through eighth grade are ready to return to the classroom August 7, but after record flooding along the Arkansas River, classes may look a little different.

“We are going to set up temporary classes on our old gym floor,” Moffett School Secretary Melissa Jones said. “We also are planning on bringing in portable classrooms.”

Despite seven to eight foot floodwaters, Jones said the school is completely safe for students to return.

“We had a hygienist here just last week and they did all of their checks, all of their testing and we passed,” she said.

Everything was completely destroyed after the historic flood, but Jones said hopefully classrooms will be usable by the time school starts.

“We’ve already brought in some sheet rock and lots of progress has been made and painting has already begun,” she said.

The cafeteria will not be ready by the time school starts, but school leaders have a plan.

“The cooks will prepare the food in the trailer and the children will eat in the classrooms for their breath and lunch,” Jones said.

She said there was concern that students would not be able to return to classes on time, but help from across and beyond the region made it possible.

“We’ve had employees volunteer their time we’ve had volunteer groups come in we’ve had all sorts of outside help come in,” she said.

It will take several months for everything to return to normal at the school, but Jones said she is confident that they will overcome all obstacles.