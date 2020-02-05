MOjO’s Suitcase Project supports children placed in foster care

"The need for them to have the little belongings that they have into something other than a trash bag is significant," Dave Trudo said.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — One local woman’s dream of helping children in foster care is coming to light.

MOjO Marketing Account Director Genevieve Rich used to be a former DHS worker.

Courtesy of MOjO Marketing Account Director Genevieve Rich

It’s always been a dream of hers to organize this luggage drive. Dave Trudo, MOjO Marketing Vice President

Rich’s coworker, MOjO Marketing Vice President Dave Trudo, said at her time there she learned for kids entering foster care, having something as simple as luggage to put their stuff in can make all the difference.

So now, the MOjO Marketing team is launching the “MOjO Suitcase Project”.

It’s a luggage drive to provide children with new or slightly used suitcases, duffle bags, and backpacks because more times than not —all they have is a trash bag for carrying their belongings in.

“The need for them to have the little belongings that they have into something other than a trash bag is significant,” Trudo said.

All the donations will be given to shelters in Benton and Washington Counties.

“It’s going to actually probably take us more than one trip to drop the donations off,” Trudo said. “We will probably drop them off the first part of next week.”

FOX 24 actually got to break the good news to the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter on Tuesday, February 4.

What would you say if I told you right now that before I came here I actually just interviewed these people who have been collecting suitcases and they’re going to donate them to you guys next week?

It just overwhelms me every day when I’m out here to see the generosity of this community. Carla Laing, Northwest Arkasnas Children’s Shelter Development Manager

Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter Development Manager Carla Laing said they appreciate all the donations they get because they help show these kids love and hope.

“When we can give them things like suitcases or bags, it’s something that’s theirs,” Laing said. “They can put all their stuff in it, and it really does make a huge difference in the kids.”

MOjO Marketing (205 SE 22nd St, Bentonville) will be collecting new or slightly used luggage, backpacks, and duffle bags until Thursday, February 6.