More growth in NWA means more crimes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KFTA) — After multiple shootings were reported in Northwest Arkansas, residents in Fayetteville are feeling uneasy about their safety.

FOX 24 News received a tip about gang activity after a teen was shot in the neck in Fayetteville in early September.

“We have times when certain criminal elements will move to town and crime will spike,” Fayetteville Police Department Sergeant Tony Murphy said.

Sgt. Murphy said there are gangs in Northwest Arkansas, but for Fayetteville the activity is mostly from criminal groups.

“Along with that population growth comes criminal activity,” he said. “Not just good people are going to move here and there are going to be people who want to victimize those good people.”

Sgt. Murphy encourages people to be more aware of their surroundings because criminals are working together with the common goal of victimizing others.

“People in Fayetteville aren’t used to these criminals that are trying to victimize them because Fayetteville is such a nice place to live,” he said. “Just be aware that they are out there and don’t live in a bubble where you think nothing can happen to you when you are out in the public.”

Shootings aren’t the only crime to be aware of, according to Sgt. Murphy.

He said there is a lot things people can do to safe guard themselves against any kind of criminal activity.

“If your out of town get your neighbor to pick your mail up, lock your car, take your valuables out, don’t leave things out in the open for a crime of opportunity,” he said. “If they see your expensive sunglasses sitting there, they are going to break your windows out and take your sunglasses.”

He said we can all stay safe if we continue to be aware that even in the safest of places, there are people out there who don’t have our best intentions.