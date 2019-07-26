More National School Lunch students in concurrent classes

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Act 1118 gives students who are a part of the National School Lunch program a chance to take six hours of these classes for free, and in its second year, more kids are taking advantage of the opportunity.

Annick Downing is a school counselor for Springdale High School, and she said there’s been a significant increase in the number of students applying to enroll in concurrent classes. Act 1118 is going into its second year, and more students who receive free or reduced school lunches are taking advantage of the free courses.

“If they qualify for a college class, we offer English Comp. I and II, and we offer College Algebra, College Finite and College Trigonometry, currently,” Downing said.

Concurrent courses serve as dual credit for both college and high school. For instance, if a student enrolled in the College Algebra course offered at Springdale, that credit would count toward his or her graduation prerequisites as well as college basics.

“[It] lets them get their foot in the door and really test the waters,” Downing said. “I think they’re really appreciative of that.”

The courses are hosted through the Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) and instructed through an in-house teacher. This gives students the advanced coursework available through institutions of higher learning while allowing them to enjoy the comforts of their high school. More importantly, they’re more affordable than the same courses taken in college or university.

“It’s a good opportunity for them to take a picture of—a glimpse into the future of what it will be like, and if it is indeed what their true pathway will be,” Downing said.

Students still must qualify through test scores, including the ACT, SAT, ACCUPLACER or ACT Aspire, to enroll in these courses. This means students must still meet an academic requirement indicative of a path in higher learning.

“We’ve had to advertise early and give everyone the opportunity to sign up because we are limited to how many we can offer on our campus, and so there are caps,” Downing said.

Downing said the best way to ensure a student will get a seat in the class is to have documents ready and enroll early. With the long list of kids hoping to get a spot in a relatively-small class, timing is everything.

“The amount of interests and/or qualifications sometimes exceeds what we can handle,” Downing said.

Downing said students who aren’t in the National Lunch Program can still enroll in these courses at an extremely reduced rate. She said administrators and counselors want to hear a student’s plan before advising him or her whether to take advantage of the program.