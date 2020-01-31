More parents homeschool their kids

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — More Northwest Arkansas families are deciding to homeschool their kids and a network of parents is helping create additional opportunities for students. It’s done with the support of the Social Homeschoolers Network.



“The school district is very good here but with us being able to homeschool we’re able to follow our kids’ interest,” said Michele Stamps Pritchett, who’s taken on the responsibility of teaching both of her kids at home.​

“The benefit of homeschooling is that you can move at your own pace, for us we really enjoy traveling and doing mission work and things of that nature,”​ said Prichett. ​

“It’s a personal choice and it has worked well for our family​. We have found that teaching our kids from home is very rewarding,” said Tara Kelley who is homeschooling all four of her children.

​​Many of those homeschooled kids take classes at the Social Homeschoolers Network’s academy, also known as SHN. ​It’s held weekly at the boys and girls club. ​The group first launched in 2014 and started two academies since august of 2019.​ One is in Fayetteville and a second location in Rogers.

​​Director of SHN, Cassie Smith said “it started as a park playdate and we had just a few kids that showed up and we just continued to grow through the years.”​

​SHN now has over 500 members, and more than 70 courses offered between both academies.​​ Through the programs, home school families have access to events activities and classes offered in a traditional school setting​​.

“​It kind of makes it easier for parents, as far as having the microscopes and the specimens available and things like that available rather than the expense of them doing it on their own at home​​,” said Smith.

Many of the kids, said they prefered being homeschooled.​

“​Say you are slower at a subject you don’t have to hold up the class you can go at your own pace,” said Caden Kelley.

“I want to be an author when I grow up and I can write more often since I’m homeschooled​,” said Micah Pritchett.

​”We get to learn daily and that is an important aspect for me. I tell my kids all the time that learning never stops,” said Pritchett.

Pritchett said she gets to expand her kids’ schooling through museums, libraries, and now the growing academies.