More than 200 pounds of marijuana discovered inside shipping container in NE Oklahoma

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Three people are facing charges after the discovery of more than 200 pounds of marijuana in northeast Oklahoma.

According to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Rich Lysuwan, Youlee Moua and Chali Saeli were arrested on Nov. 12.

The sheriff’s office says their arrests come after the discovery of a shipping container filled with 211 pounds of marijuana.

Investigators believe the suspects were going to sell the marijuana on the black market in Oklahoma.

Lysuwan, Moua and Saeli were all booked into the Tulsa County Jail on trafficking marijuana complaints.


