More than 5000 pounds of protein donated to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank received a generous donation on Wednesday.

Smart Chicken donated more than 5000 pounds of protein to help feed those who need it most during the holidays.

“We know that there’s a lot of people that have trouble putting a meal on the table, especially a fresh protein item like chicken,” said Smart Chicken account manager Joe Horvath. “It’s the opportunity to work with our retailer, with Harps, and the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank does a great job of distributing this product to those in need.”

With Wednesday’s donation, Smart Chicken celebrated its 17th year of giving to those in need in Northwest Arkansas.

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is located at 1378 June Self Drive in Bethel Heights.