There are about 1.78 million registered voters in Arkansas







ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has authorized $8.24 million for counties to improve voting equipment, programming and maintenance.

The funds were transferred from the Property Tax Relief Fund to the Secretary of State’s Office, and will be issued by the County Voting System Grant Fund.

“Through this significant commitment to the Secretary of State’s Office, there will be increased resources to provide up-to-date, secure voting equipment in our elections,” Hutchinson said.