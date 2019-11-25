More than 90 tons of litter trashed during Great Arkansas Cleanup

Litter was taken off 1,148 miles of roadsides and 979 miles of waterway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — Thousands of volunteers have spent thousands of hours helping keep Arkansas beautiful.

Between Sept. 7 and Oct. 31, more than 180 community events attracted 7,268 volunteers who removed 182,604 pounds of litter and collected more than 390,000 pounds of bulky waste around 58 counties in Arkansas, a news release states.

Litter was taken off 1,148 miles of roadsides and 979 miles of waterway, according to the release.

According to the release, volunteers also collected litter from 20,466 acres of public parks and trails.

The efforts were part of the annual Keep Arkansas Beautiful fall Great Arkansas Cleanup.

“This fall cleanup, we saw a great influx in volunteers and the amount of litter they removed from waterways, roadsides and public areas, said Mark Camp, executive director of Keep Arkansas Beautiful.

Camp said the 2019 results surpassed the 2018 results.

“We had 1,710 additional volunteers remove 105,717 more pounds of litter than last year,” Camp explained.

Volunteers spent 37,086 hours volunteering during the cleanup, up from 25,743 hours during 2018, according to the release.

The Great Arkansas Cleanup was sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, Arkansas Department of Transportation, the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Foundation and Keep America Beautiful.





