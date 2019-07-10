More than $98M raised in state lottery toward Arkansas scholarships

Breaking News
ARKANSAS (KFTA) — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has set two new records for proceeds raised for state students and total revenues, a news release states.

During the 2019 fiscal year, which ended in June, $98,411,747 in proceeds was raised toward scholarships. This goal trumps the previous one set during 2012 by nearly $830,000, according to the release.

Within that same fiscal years, more than $516.2 million was raised in total sales, the release states.

More than $2.9 billion in lottery prizes have been awarded to participants since 2009, according to the release.

The proceeds will benefit Arkansas students.

