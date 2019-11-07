Morgan Nick Foundation expands its outreach

ALMA, Ark. (KFTA) — The Morgan Nick Foundation have opened a new workplace to accommodate more staff.

A new building was offered to the foundation by the owners of The Potting Shed in Alma. The organization is renting it for $1 per year, and was allowed a three-year lease.

The foundation was created by Colleen Nick after her daughter, Morgan, went missing in Alma in 1995. She still hasn’t been found.

Colleen has dedicated her life to finding her daughter.

For 20 years, the foundation worked out of a residence.

The foundation is also expanding its mission to search for more missing adults.

Colleen said this is all bitter-sweet.

“It really hit me that this incredible work that we’re doing out of this beautiful building started out of tremendous tragedy and heartache… of Morgan being taken,” she explained. “It’s hard for me to put that side-by-side, but I’m proud of what we’re doing.”