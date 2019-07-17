Most dangerous type of sex offender moves to Altus

ALTUS, Ark. (KFTA) — A convicted level 4 sex offender is now residing in Altus, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Benjamin Emerson McCarter, 39, is residing in the 5000 block of AR-186, according to the sheriff’s office.

McCarter was convicted in May 2003 of rape after he had forced sexual contact with 18 and 19-year-old women, court documents state.

He followed them on an interstate, rammed into the vehicle they were in and caused them to crash before the sexual abuse occurred, according to the documents.

Being a level 4 sex offender, McCarter is said to be a sexually dangerous person and is at an extreme high risk of re-offending, according to Arkansas statutes.