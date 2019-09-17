Mother continues empowering others after son killed in Sandy Hook shooting

Scarlett Lewis lost her six-year-old son when he was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Scarlett Lewis encourages everyone to choose love.

Her six-year-old son was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting and she encourages students across the nation to choose love and speaks about the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Foundation.

Lewis spoke to more than 800 female Bentonville students Monday, Sept. 16 at the NWA Business Women’s Conference.

She said, “these are our future leaders, this society is theirs. They need to take responsibility for what’s going on in our world… I just want them to know that one person can make such a difference, and that we’re going to rely on these girls to lead and guide us into the future.”

Lewis, a Fayetteville native, works with groups across the country to get social and emotional education added to school curriculum.