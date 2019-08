This is the 271st fatality collision state police have investigated during 2019







CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A motorcyclist is dead after hitting the back of a car on Interstate 40, according to Arkansas State Police.

Paul Phillips, 63, of Fort Smith was traveling west on I-40 when he hit the back of a Toyota, according to ASP.

Police didn’t comment whether Phillips was wearing a helmet.

