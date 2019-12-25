Motorcyclist killed Christmas morning in a crash

WYNNE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Cross County man died when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed early Christmas day, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police (ASP).

The accident happened at 1:32 a.m., Wednesday, December 25, at the 300 block of State Highway 193 South in Wynne.

Ryan Andrews, 30, of Wynne, was driving north on Hwy. 193 when he lost control of his 2008 Honda bike and ran off the right side of the road hitting a culvert, according to ASP.

Andrews was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the ASP report.