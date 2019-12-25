Motorcyclist killed Christmas morning in a crash

FOX24

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WYNNE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Cross County man died when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed early Christmas day, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police (ASP).

The accident happened at 1:32 a.m., Wednesday, December 25, at the 300 block of State Highway 193 South in Wynne.

Ryan Andrews, 30, of Wynne, was driving north on Hwy. 193 when he lost control of his 2008 Honda bike and ran off the right side of the road hitting a culvert, according to ASP.

Andrews was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the ASP report.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss