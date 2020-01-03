Mountainburg police chief retiring

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KFTA) — Chief Clamser is looking to retire soon.

The City of Mountainburg is taking applications for the position of Chief of Police.

Salary and benefits are commensurate with certification, training, and experience.

The candidate will be Full Time Certified as a Police Officer in the State of Arkansas and live in close proximity to the city limits.

Applications will be accepted until February 1, 2020, and can be picked up at Mountainburg City Hall between the hours of 8am to 4pm, Monday through Friday.