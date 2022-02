MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care announced it is partnering with the Arkansas Department of Health to provide free vaccines at the Mountainburg School District.

According to a press release, the Pfizer vaccine will be available to children five and older and those aged 5-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The event will be Monday, Feb. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mountainburg High School, located at 129 Hwy. 71 SW. in Mountainburg, Ark.