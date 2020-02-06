Live Now
Muldrow Police help save horse stuck in ditch

FOX24

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

MULDROW, Okla. (KFTA) — The Muldrow Police Department saved an 18-year-old horse, Mars, stuck in a ditch.

Around 10 a.m., Matt Goodson, a local mail carrier, called the Muldrow Police Department and said that there was a horse in the ditch, wrapped up in barbed wire, and didn’t look like it was doing very well, according to a Facebook post by the Muldrow Police.

Everyone at the police department went to the scene to help get the horse back on its feet, according to the post.

The horse is now safe.

