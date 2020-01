LOWELL, Ark. (KFTA) — A deadly crash happened in Lowell on Saturday, January 11, in the area of the 400 block of N. Bloomington Street at 4:56 p.m.

Lowell police were at the scene, along with crews from the Lowell Fire Department. Injuries were reported and those involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital.

Investigators report that one person died at the hospital.

Names have not been released and the investigation is ongoing.