Two dead in deputy-involved shooting in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT, KFTA) — Two people are dead and one wounded in deputy-involved shooting in Stone County.

BREAKING: A sheriff’s deputy has died after a reported shooting in Stone County. Tyler Thomason is headed to the scene. Posted by FOX16 News on Thursday, July 18, 2019 Fox24’s sister station Fox16’s update on Stone County deputy-involved shooting.

One of the deceased is a Stone County Sheriff’s Deputy according to a release from Arkansas State Police.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have been requested to investigate the incident which occurred in southwest Stone County near the Van Buren County line.

The county’s Office of Emergency Management reported the alleged shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2000-block of Flag Road near Flag Township.

In a tweet, the OEM stated: “possibly multiple people down.” They did not elaborate on who the possible victims were before ASP released information.

UPDATE: we are sad to report that the coroner has been called to the scene for the deputy involved in the shooting we are asking for prayers for all involved and for the deputies family — Stone County Office of Emergency Management (@county_of) July 18, 2019

They stated the alleged shooter is “down.”

Scene is secure at this Time, shooter is down https://t.co/6YuEw6AJqf — Stone County Office of Emergency Management (@county_of) July 18, 2019

The scene has since been secured and Arkansas State Police are investigating.

Fox 24 News will continue to track this story and bring updates as they become available.