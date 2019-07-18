Two dead in deputy-involved shooting in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT, KFTA) — Two people are dead and one wounded in deputy-involved shooting in Stone County.
One of the deceased is a Stone County Sheriff’s Deputy according to a release from Arkansas State Police.
Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have been requested to investigate the incident which occurred in southwest Stone County near the Van Buren County line.
The county’s Office of Emergency Management reported the alleged shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2000-block of Flag Road near Flag Township.
In a tweet, the OEM stated: “possibly multiple people down.” They did not elaborate on who the possible victims were before ASP released information.
They stated the alleged shooter is “down.”
The scene has since been secured and Arkansas State Police are investigating.
Fox 24 News will continue to track this story and bring updates as they become available.