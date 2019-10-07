Multiple swift water rescues reported

LOWELL, Ark. (KFTA) — Flooding all across Northwest Arkansas has caused more than 20 swift water rescues, including four in Benton County on Sunday, October 6.

“If water is overflowing the road you should’t go across it even if you can see the road because you don’t know if something underneath it has been washed out.” Robert McGowen, Benton County Administrator of Public Safety

Richard Genereau has lived in the house his father built 21 years ago for three years.

He said flooding that swept through on Sunday is nothing knew for him and his dad.

“It was just coming down and we watched the water rise up,” Genereau said. “It does this often.”

He said his dad built the house to where it could withstand flooding, but some of their neighbors aren’t as lucky.

“Nick (their neighbor) has had quite a bit of water hit his house,” Genereau said. “He’s trying to build up around it so he can prevent it again.”

But flooded houses aren’t the only safety concern in Genereau’s Neighborhood.

He said his dad had to turn around Sunday morning because of how bad the roads were, but others aren’t taking the same precautions.

“Don’t go through running water if you can’t see the road,” he said. “Stay off of it because it’s not safe.”

Administrator of Public Safety for Benton County Robert McGowen said even if you think it’s okay to cross the road, you need to keep the saying “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” in mind.

“It’s truly important because you don’t know what’s under that water,” McGowen said. “You don’t know if the roadway has been washed away.”

McGowen said people need to also be careful when the waters recede because roads could be damaged.

He said the Benton County Road Department will be checking out impacted roads and getting them back to normal as soon as possible.