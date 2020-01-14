Musician from Branson dies in crash

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A musician from the Missouri tourist town of Branson has been killed in a crash.

Ozark police say 30-year-old Austin Sanders died Saturday night on U.S. 65.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that his father, Terry Sanders, said his son went off the side of the road after falling asleep at the wheel.

Terry Sanders, who also is a musician, said his son played guitar in two bands — Snake Fighter and Venus of Willendorf.

He expressed thanks for the outpouring of supportive texts, emails, phone calls and social media posts. He says the messages show how their son has “touched” lives.

