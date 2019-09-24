NASA taps two UA professors to help design all-electric aircraft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — NASA brought on two University of Arkansas professors to help with the design of an eco-friendly aircraft. Both electrical engineering professors join a first-of-its-kind project.

“Our part of it will be to operate the electronics,” said Dr. Alan Mantooth, Distinguished Professor of Electrical Engineering. “So, we’ll be designing the electronics that drive the motors that drive the aircraft.”

NASA is providing $6 million for the three-year design frame, and other schools like the University of Illinois and MIT join the Arkansas professors in research,

“The first thing is that we are reducing CO 2 emissions, saving the world,” said Dr. Fang Luo, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering. “Second thing is that we can really cut down the costs of flying those aircraft.”

Mantooth said this project will be big for Arkansas’ economy.

“One of the things that a lot of people don’t realize is the No. 1 export from the state of Arkansas is aircraft components, not rice,” Mantooth said.

The project plays a part in a changing and evolving workforce.



“That means jobs,” Mantooth said. “That means our students [are] well educated and going into a workforce that supports Arkansas’ economy.”

Though both professors have done projects with NASA before, they say it never stops being as cool as it sounds.

“Yeah, I’ve been dreaming [about this] since I was a kid,” Luo said. “From kindergarten, maybe.”

The project will be an easy recruiting tool to bring in potential students.

“Most engineering students can relate to NASA, and they can relate to the cool things that NASA does,” Mantooth said. “So, it sure is easy to recruit to projects like this.”