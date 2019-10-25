National Drug Take Back Day aims to curb opioid addiction

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A local pharmacy is collecting the unused, unwanted, and expired medications you may have in your cabinet.

Brooke Johnson, a pharmacist for Northwest Health was a part of the movement to host drug takebacks to the area during her time in school. She said people with often keep medicine thinking they’ll be good to use later.

However, Johnson said these drugs are most likely not effective over time and can even be dangerous. She said it’s especially important to get rid of old medicines in homes with kids of all ages.

“You never know when a teenager is going to touch an opioid for the first time,” Johnson said. “Typically, heroin addicts come from opioid addicts that come from starting something when they’re a teenager. So just by getting it out of the community, it’s less risk for our teens.”

These drugs can even be fatal in smaller children.

Johnson said that while many people have been taught to throw drugs in the trash, mix them with coffee grounds, or flush them down the toilet, these are not always the best options as they can recirculate the medicine back into the community.

Also, getting rid of them could help make your home less attractive to intruders.

“A lot of times, we have break-ins that happen,” Johnson said. “Especially when people know that you’ve been to surgery or you have cancer or a reason to have dangerous medications in your home.”

The drugs accepted will be incinerated instead.

The Drug Take Back will take place at Medical Art Pharmacy in Fayetteville on Friday, October 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

If you can’t make it Friday, there are several locations accepting drugs Saturday, October 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Click here to find out where.