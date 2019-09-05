State park conference hosted in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — State park leaders from across the nation are in Rogers this week for the Conference of National Association of State Park Directors.

Their mission is to promote and advance the state park system of America. This is the first time those with the association have hosted their annual gathering in Arkansas.

Park leaders from Canada are also at the event.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said the conference gives everyone a firsthand look at how Arkansas can lead the way regarding state parks.

Hutchinson said state parks are critical to the state’s economic well-being and the culture of the state.

Arkansas boasts 52 state parks.