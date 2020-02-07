National Wear Red Day aims to raise awareness of women’s number one killer

One in three women will be impacted by heart disease in their lifetime

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The American Heart Association says heart disease is the number one killer of women, more than all cancers combined.

On Friday, (February 7), people were encouraged to wear red for National Wear Red Day. The goal was to raise awareness about the disease.

Cardiologist for Northwest Health, Dr. Ashu Dhanjal lost her father from heart complications. She says it’s important for everyone to get regular check-ups.

“I lost my dad really early on,” Dr. Dhanjal said. “He had all the risk factors. He had the right bad cocktail to have heart disease and we didn’t recognize it. We could have prevented that. And I would have loved for him to see my kids today.”

Dr. Dhanjal went on to say there are misconceptions about the disease, including that it’s inevitable;e if it runs in your family.

“If you have heart disease in the family, you can’t run from it,” Dr. Dhanjal said. “You can run, but you can prevent it, you can choose a healthy lifestyle, and you can actually beat it.”

Along with wearing red, people were encouraged to G.O. R.E.D. as well:

(G)et your numbers: Ask your doctor to check blood pressure and cholesterol.

(O)wn your lifestyle: Stop smoking, exercise and keep your weight at a healthy level.

(R)ealize your risk: Heart disease affects one in three women.

(E)ducate your family: Make healthy choices and teach the importance of being active.

(D)on’t be silent: Tell every woman you know heart disease is their number one killer.

Click here for things that could put you more at risk.