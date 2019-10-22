Breaking News
School closings due to storm damage

National Weather Service Confirms 2 Tornadoes hit near Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — After evaluating parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas, officials with the National Weather Service of Tulsa have confirmed two tornadoes hit near Siloam Springs.

One of the tornadoes hit at 12:05 a.m. about four miles southwest of Siloam Springs in Adair County, Okla., according to the National Weather Service.

The second hit at 12:08 a.m. two miles southeast of Siloam Springs in Benton County.

“There’s roof damage to barns, shingle damage to homes, a little bit of decking damage,” says Ed Calianese, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist (WCM) with the National Weather Service out of Tulsa. “We’re sorting through what’s straight-line winds, what’s tornadic winds, there’s damage from both in multiple areas.”

He says straight-line winds hit 80 to 85 miles per hour across Benton County Monday morning.

“We’re using software that allows us to plot damage points and it leaves a GPS position on a database that we open back in the office and look at a big picture scenario,” Calianese said.

In Siloam Springs, one business was left destroyed.

The walls of Propak, a pallet restoration facility, is now just a pile of wood.

People working there left an hour before the storm hit.

