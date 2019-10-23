National Weather Service issues public information statement regarding recent storms

Note: This is a preliminary statement and may change pending final review of the events and publication in National Weather Service storm data.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — The National Weather Service has issued a public information statement regarding the storms that happened early Monday, Oct. 21.

It states at least two tornadoes developed during the storms.

“At least two tornadoes developed on the leading edge of a line of thunderstorms that moved through eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas.”

The first tornado began at 12:01 a.m. and was 5.7 northwest of Watts in Adair County, Okla. It was 9.1 miles long and 900 yards wide.

The second tornado that touched down southeast of Siloam Springs and lifted at 3.7 miles southeast of Avoca, was 31.4 miles long and 1.5 miles wide. Homes, trees and utility poles were among things damaged.

Peak wind speeds in Benton County were 80 to 90 miles-per-hour making both EF-1 tornadoes.

The National Weather Service states in the survey summary:

“A second tornado appears to have formed on the north side of Siloam Springs, as the first tornado was in the process of dissipating on the south side of town. This tornado moved along Highway 412 in Siloam Springs, and then across the southern portion of the Siloam Springs airport, as well as a housing subdivision east of the airport. The roof was blown off a business, many homes and businesses sustained roof damage, several hangars at the airport were damaged, numerous trees were uprooted and power lines were snapped. The tornado became very large and moved east-northeast from the east side of Siloam Springs, across Highfill and Cave Springs, and into Rogers… .”

In addition to two tornadoes, the National Weather Service studied wind damage.

They stated, “straight-line wind was extensive generally to the south of the tornado tracks. The damage was similar to the damage that occurred in the nearby tornadoes, and was consistent with wind gusts of 80 to 90 miles-per-hour.





