BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — The National Weather Service has upgraded one of the two tornadoes that hit early Monday to an EF-2 tornado.

Officials with the National Weather Service said the decision was based on a survey team’s assessment of damage to a home on Andria Circle in Siloam Springs. The roof was blown off.

A nearby wood-framed outbuilding also warranted an EF-2 decision.