July 17, 2019 photo provided by Charlton McDaniel of Fort Smith, Ark. (Charlton McDaniel via AP)

ARKANSAS (AP) — “Fascinated and captivated,” said Fort Smith resident Charlton McDaniel who provided the pictures of a copperhead snake eating a cicada in Arkansas’ Ozark National Forest.

The photo was taken at dusk on July 17. McDaniel said he went to the forest for moonlight kayaking and noticed the molting cicada. McDaniel scared off a nearby snake, but the reptile returned to eat up the insect!

