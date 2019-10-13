Natural State universities compete in Special Olympics Rivalry Series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Two Natural State universities are squaring off for the first time in the Special Olympics Unified Sports Rivalry Series.

Athletes from Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas will compete in a flag football game promoting inclusion and respect.

Special Olympics athlete Cyara Gibson says she loves playing the game and hanging out with her friends.

“My goal in life is to hang out with them and teach the special needs,” said Gibson.

The rivalry series showcases Special Olympics Unified Sports — in which people with and without intellectual disabilities play on the same team with the goal of breaking down stereotypes.