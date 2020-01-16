Naturals host job fair on February 13

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group will host their Gameday Staff Job Fair in the Sam’s Club Community Room of Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, February 13.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on February 13, they will be taking applications and conducting on-site interviews for part-time, Gameday associates who will help the front office of the Naturals during the upcoming season.

Click here for job applications. Then click on Employment Opportunities found under the Fan Zone tab.

People who are unable to make the job fair can go to the Administrative Offices at Arvest Ballpark between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to fill out an application.