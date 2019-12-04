Naturals support congressional effort to save minor league teams

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A bipartisan “Save Minor League Baseball Task Force” was announced by Congressional representatives Tuesday. In a press release, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals praised the task force and its intended goal to halt the elimination of 42 minor league franchises.

“We appreciate the support of Rep. Lori Trahan (D.-Massachusetts), David McKinley (R-W.Va.) and the members of the task force in standing up for Minor League Baseball and speaking out against MLB’s effort cast off thousands of jobs, reduce affordable, family-friendly entertainment and undermine grassroots support for our great game,” said Justin Cole, the Naturals’ vice president/general manager, according to the press release.

In a separate press release, the task force said it’ll “advocate on behalf of the communities that stand to be most harmed by MLB’s plan to eliminate 42 minor league franchises” and will “closely monitor ongoing negotiations…as well as discuss potential legislative action if and when such a remedy becomes necessary.”

The 42 teams make up nearly a quarter of all minor league teams across the country, according to the Naturals’ press release.

“With this proposal, MLB is willing to break the hearts of dozens of communities across the country,” Cole said. “We are going to resist this plan and are gratified that so many in Congress are willing to join with us.”