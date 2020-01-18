Nearly 200 refugees call NWA home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Canopy Northwest Arkansas has helped 172 refugees relocate here in NWA. Resettlement Director, Emily Crane Linn with the nonprofit said no matter where a refugee is from, the process is the same. The organization helps to give them the tools they need to be able to support themselves.​

Linn said they take on about 50 cases every year. The refugees are vetted and go through an intense security screening before they are placed into the program.​

Canopy works with nearly 300 volunteers, local churches and other outreach groups.​ Once in the program, refugees are given housing and financial assistance for their first few months here.​

“For a lot of the people that resettle here it means life, hope and a future.​ It’s our job that within that three to six month window that we help them get to a place to be financial self sufficient with employment, Linn said”

They have access to a literacy program, job training and education. Refugees also have a mentor to help them stay on the right path.​

Linn said the program has been very successful and that all of the families in their program have at least one person working. Moreover, the majority of the families are able to care for themselves.​