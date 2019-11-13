Nearly 200 tons of medications collected in 18 Drug Take Back events

During the 2019 event, more than 441 tons were collected nationally. Arkansas collected more than 13 tons

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is one of the top states for the amount of medication collected during the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Drug Take Back events.

Though there are more than 3 million in the Natural State, Arkansas ranks 4th for the pounds of medication per capita collected. Its 13th in total weight collected.

As of Nov. 13, more than 187 tons, which is 374,457 pounds, of medications have been collected in Arkansas.

The state ranked 8th in the amount of law enforcement agencies participating in the semi-annual Drug Take Back event with 192 agencies, and ranked 13th in the number of Drug Take Back collection sites with 183 locations. The number of sites doesn’t include permanent drop locations.





