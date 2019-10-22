Nearly 8,000 Carroll Electric customers without power

Restoring power progress continues to be made by Carroll Electric

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Total Carroll Electric Cooperative Corporation outages are at 7,858 as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, with 7,808 of those impacted are in Benton County, according to the company’s latest statement.

The company is replacing broken power poles, too — more than 200. Of those poles, more than two dozen are two-feeder poles that take longer to replace than neighborhood-style poles.

Three hundred employees are working to restore the system.

Full restoration is expected by the end of the week, October 25.

The outage was caused by severe weather from early Monday.

For more information, members may call 800-432-9720, go to carrollecc.com, or use myAccount app to be sure their home is reported. This will enable a full and complete restoration.