Neighbor reportedly pulls gun during dispute about dog

He is out on bond







FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A man is accused of holding a neighbor at gunpoint during a dispute about a dog.

Axel Meier is facing felony aggravated assault with a fire arm and possession of a firearm by certain person, misdemeanor failure to appear and two warrants.

A neighbor told police Meier pointed a .38 caliber pistol at him — and pulled back the slide — during an argument about a barking dog, an arrest report states.

Meier told police he was mad because the neighbor kicked dirt and threw rocks at his dog, the report states.

Police said Meier is a convicted felony. By law can’t possess a gun.

He also had two warrants out for his arrest.






