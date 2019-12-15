Neighbors rally to help Springdale man purchase new scooter

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — If you’ve spent much time near Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale, there’s a good chance you’ve spotted Tommy Evans, in his wheelchair, waving at you from the sidewalk.

When neighbors learned Evans, a former bullrider who was paralyzed after an accident, was struggling to leave the home due to battery issues with his scooter, they took to social media to raise funds to purchase their friend a new ride.

Amber Perrodin organized the fundraiser that brought in more than $3,000 in donations — enough to get Evans a brand new scooter.

“It looks like a Cadillac compared to his other one,” said Perrodin. “I mean it really is his lifeline, like he’s able to get out of the house and see people.”

Evans also received another surprise — a personalized video message from one of his heroes, famous bull rider Denny Flynn.

“[Perrodin] is what you call a good person,” said Evans.

Perrodin is thanking everyone who helped purchase Evans his new scooter — which is already being put to good use.