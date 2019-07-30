Network of Executive Women to hold connect event

ROGERS, Ark. (KTFA) — The Network of Executive Women (N.E.W) works to inspire, transform and build leaders in Northwest Arkansas.

The organization is set to hold its Life Stages Connect event on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers. Sarah Sheehan, Customer Sales Executive with Hershey joined FOX 24 News to discuss some of the benefits of being apart of the organization.

“The organization’s mission is really to advance women, grow business and transform the workplace,” said Sheehan.

The 5th Annual Life Stages Connect event will be held Thursday, August 20th. The cost is $15 per member and $25 per non-member.

For more info on the Network of Executive Women of Northwest Arkansas, be sure to visit the organization’s website.