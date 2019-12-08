New Beginnings gets fee waivers from Fayetteville City Council

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A proposed housing community targeting the homeless is closer to going up than ever—this because Fayetteville’s City Council waived several fees amounting to thousands of dollars.

“The city’s helped us in a lot of different ways, and we’ve got a project that’s a fantastic project,” said Kevin Fitzpatrick, a board member for Serve NWA, the group overseeing New Beginnings.

New Beginnings is a proposed bridge housing community in Fayetteville that contains around 30 furnished single-unit cabins. The property, located on S. 19th Street near Seven Hills, hasn’t undergone any construction.

“Of course, there’s a lot of fees that go into developing a community,” Fitzpatrick said. “Sometimes, I feel like we’re building a suburb.”

Fayetteville City Council is doing what it can to get construction going as soon as possible by waiving thousands of dollars in fees.

“They passed an ordinance a few council meetings ago that would waive all of the assessment fees—sewer, water, police, fire…all the building permit fees,” Fitzpatrick said.

This week, the council announced it’d also waive development fees. Fitzpatrick said a staff is hired, so now it’s about starting construction next year.

“We’ll start moving some dirt around and begin the process,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick said the homeless population in NWA has stayed the same over the past few years, something he hopes to change when New Beginnings opens its doors.

“I would love to be able to say in 10 years, we’ll close our doors,” Fitzpatrick said. “Our goal is to connect and to stay connected.”