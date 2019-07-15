New cancer support home to open in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Plans are underway to build a new, 12,000-square-foot cancer support home.

Construction is estimated at $4 million and is scheduled to be complete by 2020, according to Washington Regional Medical Center.

Those with Washington Regional Medical Foundation said with a new support home, critical support needs will be better met.

The new home will be located on more than four acres on East Longview Street.

It will offer the same services as the current location, but will offer more amenities, a news release states. New amenties will include 10 overnight guest rooms with private bathrooms, an expanded wig and prosthesis boutique with dressing rooms and an elevator.

The support home will be open every day of the year.’

Some of the services offered include counseling, diagnostic services, support groups and education.

For more information click, here.