New charges filed for woman accused of killing former State Senator Linda Collins-Smith

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, awaiting trial for the murder of former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins-Smith, is facing new charges on Tuesday after allegedly attempting to solicit a murder while in jail.

O’Donnell, 49, faces two counts of soliciting to commit capital murder and two counts of solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the Jackson County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

According to the affidavit, a Jackson County inmate informed detectives that Rebecca O’Donnell was trying to get her and another inmate to kill Phil Smith, the ex-husband of Linda Collins.

The inmate said O’Donnell wanted the death to appear like a suicide and that they could take gold and silver that was supposed to be in the home as payment.

O’Donnell also allegedly told the pair to travel to the Randolph County Jail, where her vehicle is being held, and blow it up to destroy any evidence that may be in the vehicle, according to court records.

O’Donnell is accused of killing Collins-Smith last June. Her trial is scheduled to begin October 19, 2020.