New charter school opens in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Springdale celebrated the opening of a new charter school yesterday.

LISA Academy is in the building that used to be the Ozark Montessori Academy.

The academy has a focus on science, technology, engineering and math with the purpose of preparing students for college.

“We’ve got wonderful public schools. We’ve got wonderful private schools. And this is one more offering for parents, one more option for parents that is going to be a tremendous option for educating their children.”

The school is located along Holcomb Street in Springdale and currently serves 230 K-8 students.