New contraband scanner searches inmates inside-out

The Benton County Detention Center is the first of its kind to have a contraband scanner in the State of Arkansas.

The Compass DV scanner was installed in the facility to reduce the amount of illegal items brought in by people visiting inmates.

Sgt. Shannon Jenkins said it increases safety in the jail and gives officers a better tool when searching visitors.

“If someone comes in with a contraband and, say they swallowed it, this device is going to be able to detect that there is something in that person’s body that shouldn’t be,” Jenkins said.

The jail has used the scanner for 60 days, scanning over 3,000 people.

So far, officers have encountered eight contraband situations, including marijuana, razor blades and pill bottles filled with drugs.