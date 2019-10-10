New details released about recent deadly plane crash in Washington County

The single-engine Cessna Plane departed Drake Field in Fayetteville and was traveling to McKinney, Texas

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary report with new details regarding a recent deadly plane crash in Washington County.

The crash was caused by flying at night during certain weather conditions and having no flight plan, according to preliminary report.

The single-engine Cessna Plane departed Drake Field in Fayetteville and was traveling to McKinney, Texas.

The report states, shortly after departure, the plane descended from radar coverage. The crashed plane was found a short time later in Prairie Grove.

A resident reported hearing a low-flying airplane and the sound of impact, according to the NTSB. The plane had hit several trees.

The pilot, Gabriel Hatton, of McKinney, Texas died at the scene, according to the NTSB.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the personal plane was registered to Wingnut Enterprises, LLC., and was operated by Tango Thirty One Aero Club, according to the report.