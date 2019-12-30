New drivers will find it easier to get licensed due to technology

With the click of a mouse you can finalize your driver's license process in 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Beginning in 2020, Arkansas drivers who have learner’s permits may finalize the process and get their driver’s license online.

The scheduling tool will be available on Monday, January 6 through the Arkansas State Police Driver Exam website.

Arkansas State Police (ASP) said online scheduling will make it easier and convenient for permit holders to schedule a time to take their test.

“This is another step toward modernizing the process of obtaining an Arkansas driver license,” said Arkansas State Police Colonel Bill Bryant.

Almost 10 years ago the state police began installing computers at the 115 testing sites around Arkansas for driver license applicants to use in taking their knowledge test.

Offering online study guides, online practice tests and voice-prompted study features have been other modern additions for testing operations.

Anyone planning to proceed with the skills test, whether it has been scheduled online or not, is strongly encouraged to review the checklist of items and other information provided at the website or provided to them when the learner’s permit was issued.

The test site locations will continue to offer an open door availability for walk-in knowledge and skill test applicants.

When the scheduling module goes live next week, the online system can only be used to schedule tests for Class D licenses (i.e. a license to drive a conventional passenger car or truck).